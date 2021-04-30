SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature laid the foundation for the proposed “Learn While You Earn” program this session, but was unable to get the program itself off the ground.
But with a companion bill passed, it is only a matter of time before “Learn While You Earn” is reconsidered by the Legislature, according to bill sponsor Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan.
“I want to run it again, and we probably will run it again, sooner than later,” Kinskey said. “It is important for our future, and it is important for our students.”
Senate File 127, would have created — and allocated $1 million toward — the Wyoming Learn While You Earn program, a new partnership between businesses, high schools and colleges allowing students to earn wages and education credits while working with local employers. The internships would be overseen by a college or high school instructor and would include a curriculum and clear student expectations, Kinskey said.
Kinskey said the program would play an important role in helping the state’s economy pivot from the struggling mineral extraction industry to manufacturing.
“Not everybody wants to go to college after high school,” Kinskey said. “But they might be interested in learning how to be a machinist or a welder or a nurse. And we could use more of those skilled workers here in Wyoming, rather than sending them out of state after high school.”
Throughout the legislative committee hearings on the bill, Sheridan resident Robert Briggs expressed his support on behalf of the Wyoming Economic Development Association.
“WEDA is about providing tools for communities that help them to grow and diversify economies,” Briggs said. “One of the primary tools is workforce, but the workforce needs to have the right tools and skills to meet the needs of industry. Any proposal like Learn While You Earn accomplishes a lot of things, by providing people with an opportunity to learn new and valuable skills.”
The bill, while supported in both chambers, ultimately died due to a disagreement between the House and the Senate. Kinskey’s bill was passed without changes by the Senate but faced more challenges in the House where an amendment dramatically altered the scope of the program.
A 10-page amendment, made by Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, added in the entirety of the “Wyoming’s Tomorrow” scholarship program. The program was introduced earlier in the session in House Bill 165, but the bill died in the Senate Education Committee.
The amendment would create a reserve account of up to $12 million, which would be used to establish a “Wyoming’s Tomorrow” scholarship program to help residents 24 years of age and up earn college degrees.
People eligible for the program could receive up to $1,500 per semester for up to four semesters if they are enrolled for at least 12 credit hours per semester.
The amendment fundamentally changed Kinskey’s bill, and he encouraged his colleagues in the Senate to vote against it.
“I wanted to start it small at first with a million dollars,” Kinskey said. “The goal was to model a successful program with limited funds and go from there. You have to walk before you can run. In the House, it just became too big and expensive.”
Ultimately, the Senate and House could not rectify differences, and the House could not be convinced to remove its additions from the bill, Kinskey said.
Although the bill itself failed, an important companion bill was passed, Kinskey said. House Bill 239, sponsored by Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, provides for the coverage of high school student learners under the state’s workers’ compensation program. This allows student learners to work on the floor of a machine shop or other industrial setting — something previously not allowed under statute.
“That sets the stage for a program like Learn While Your Earn,” Kinskey said. ”It’s a good first step.”
Kinskey said he was hopeful the Learn While You Earn program — or something like it — will be reintroduced to the Legislature in the near future. Briggs said that, if it does, he will likely be voicing his support for it.
“If a similar type of program moves forward, we’d again offer our support for that,” Briggs said. “I think that would do a lot of good for our state and our community here in Sheridan.”