SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee rejected a bill that would have altered the Wyoming Department of Family Services’ decision-making process for removing a child from a home and amended sanctions available to children adjudicated delinquent.
Because the bill failed, local programs will continue determining out of home placement based on current policy and may sentence youth as young as 12-years-old to the Wyoming Boys and Wyoming Girls schools.
Had the bill passed, it would have required DFS to create a process for the use of structured decision-making tools in determining whether a child should be removed from home and increased the placement age of youth at the Wyoming Boys and Girls schools to 15 years old, from 12 years old.
Few before the judiciary committee objected to the bill’s structured decision-making requirements. According to a document produced by the National Council on Crime and Delinquency and submitted to the committee by the Wyoming Children’s Law Center, structured decision-making models use risk assessment and prior disposition statistics to determine whether removal of children from the home is appropriate and deployed equitably across the state.
Structured decision-making, DFS Director Korin Schmidt said, is a best practice common in many juvenile justice settings and her agency supports the process.
Sheridan County juvenile justice officials, too, approve of this type of structured decision-making. Sheridan County Justice Office Administrator Dan Lindly said using these structured decision-making models would allow juvenile justice stakeholders to make informed decisions, especially when confronted by the challenges of out-of-home placement.
“It appears the bill would have been beneficial and advantageous to both youth and those agencies involved in decision-making, such as DFS and the courts,” Lindly said.
In Sheridan County, Lindly said continuing current juvenile justice policies isn’t a bad thing, and it doesn’t mean the Legislature cannot act again in the future.
“It is my firm belief that Sheridan’s entities addressing these challenges already do an admirable job in seeking to respond appropriately,” Lindly said. “That doesn’t mean improvements shouldn’t be sought out and explored.”
Representatives from the Wyoming Boys and Girls schools did not respond to The Sheridan Press’ multiple requests for comment.
The bill’s proposed alterations to Wyoming’s delinquency placement criteria, however, were met with reluctance from the committee and commenters.
The proposed changes would increase the minimum age for placement at the Wyoming Boys and Wyoming Girls schools from 12 years old to 15 years old.
According to Schmidt, boys ages 12 to 14 make up 25% of the boys school’s population at any given time and girls make up approximately 20%.
Wyoming Children’s Law Center Director Donna Sheen presented an argument for increasing the minimum age of juveniles court-ordered at the Wyoming Boys and Girls schools.
“Confinement of youth is never a good thing…” said Donna Sheen, director of the Wyoming Children’s Law Center. “It absolutely causes lifelong harm even if it is necessary.”
Sheen invited Kayla Burd, assistant professor of social cognitive psychology, to speak to the harmful effects of confinement on youths’ psychological development.
Confinement as a youth, Burd said, creates a “long-term public health issue” by practically guaranteeing they will return to the criminal-legal system later in life. Rather than continuing to order these youth to juvenile facilities, Burd said, the Legislature should focus on funding community-based alternatives.
The committee and commenters, however, were hesitant to adopt this approach, citing limited resources to rehabilitate juvenile offenders in Wyoming communities.
Because Wyoming is a resource-poor state, Schmidt said, there are simply not enough community-based services — from mental health services to behavioral services — for adolescents in crisis.
“If we had a full capacity of community services...absolutely we should serve [those kids] in the community,” Schmidt said.
Joseph Belcher, director of the Wyoming Office of the Guardian ad Litem, a government agency that advocates for children in abuse, neglect and, at times, delinquency cases, said the state simply does not have the facilities to house all of the children in its care, let alone house them in community-based programs.
Three district court judges — Judge Richard Lavery of Sweetwater County, Judge Joseph Bluemel of Uinta and Lincoln counties and Judge Dawnessa Snyder of Carbon County — also opposed the bill before the committee, saying community services are necessary but asking the Legislature not to remove one form of juvenile sanctions available to Wyoming judges.
“To take tools away from us that are incredibly important in what we do everyday — without something else in its place — would be devastating,” Lavery said.
One solution to this lack of community-based programs for delinquent children, said Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, would be to fund community-based rehabilitative programs for youth.
“Much of the failure of this state is because we don’t fund these things. The Legislature plays a role in that,” Provenza said. “I would hate for us to lean back and say, ‘Well, we haven’t funded these services, so we can’t change anything…’ We’re talking about children. We’re talking about the future of our state.
“To me, this bill sounds like an investment,” she said.
“There’s a little bit of a chicken-and-an-egg thing…” Schmidt said. “How do you start to restrict the system before you have community-based services in place?”
The lack of consensus among committee members ultimately ensured the bill would go no further Thursday. The joint judiciary committee’s delinquency placement criteria bill failed by an overwhelming majority.
As a result, local programs will continue current policies on placing youth out-of-home and may sentence youth as young as 12-years-old to Wyoming Boys or Girls schools placements.