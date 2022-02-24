SHERIDAN — The number of bills being considered by the Wyoming Legislature dropped in one week, as 99 bills either failed introduction, were withdrawn from consideration or simply not considered.
This means roughly 35% of the 279 bills on the Legislature’s docket failed, although any bill has an uphill battle during the short budget session. During the 20-day session, any non-budget session requires a two-thirds majority vote to pass introduction. Friday, Feb. 18, was the last day for bill introductions.
Thursday, Feb. 24 is the last day for bills to be reported out of committee in their house of origin, which means even more bills could die by the end of this week
Below are a few of the many bills that have already failed this session.
House Bill 8 —Scratch tickets — outdoor recreation funding
Sponsor: Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee
How it failed: Failed introduction on 32-28 vote
What it would have done: Create a new lottery game – scratch tickets – and use proceeds “to promote, improve and administer access to Wyoming's outdoor recreation areas, resources and facilities and to further enhance outdoor recreation opportunities in the state,” according to the bill.
Sound bite: “Do I agree that we need to work for outdoor recreation funding? I believe that is the case,” said Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, “…But I believe there’s options for outdoor recreation funding that would not require us to add another form of gaming in our state.”
House Bill 14 —Fuel tax
Sponsor: Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee
How it failed: Not considered for introduction before deadline
What it would have done: Institute a 15-cent fuel tax increase, from 24 cents to 39 cents by July 1, 2024.
The fuel tax would be increased by 5 cents per year for three consecutive years. All funds raised through the increase would go to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, particularly for highway construction, repair and maintenance.
House Bill 35 — County optional real estate tax
Sponsor: Joint Revenue Committee
How it failed: Failed introduction on 19-40-1 vote
What it would have done: Institute a 1% optional real estate transfer tax on the sale of real estate properties with a fair market value of more than $1.5 million.
The tax would be levied on a county level upon being approved by the majority of voters in a county, and it would be imposed by the county when transferring legal deeds, certificates and titles to a property.
Sound bite: “This is an unequal taxation,” Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, said. “The only people being taxed are residential and commercial… Agricultural and industrial will have the ability to vote for this, but they will not be paying this.”
House Bill 48 —Tourism improvement districts
Sponsor: Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee
How it failed: Failed introduction on 30-29-1 vote
What it would have done: Allow private tourism-related businesses to form a special district if they so choose.
Rather than a tax mill levy, the district would be funded through an extra fee paid by the customers of local tourism businesses, either as a percentage or flat rate.
The activities funded with the tourism improvement district dollars could include marketing, sales and other promotional programs; promoting special events designed to increase tourism; and funding projects designed to improve the visitor experience, according to Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker.
Sound bite: “Our neighbors to the north, to the south and to the east all have tourism improvement districts and are utilizing them for anything from attracting regional conferences and youth sport events to fishing hole improvement and western celebrations,” Corporations Chair Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said. “(It’s for) anything a local community, in conjunction with local businesses, believe to be prudent.”
House Bill 93 —Wyoming film productions incentives program
Sponsor: Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee
How it failed: Failed introduction on 32-28 vote.
What it would have done: Create a film incentives program and fund it with up to $3 million in state lodging tax dollars in order to promote film and television production throughout Wyoming. The dollars would be distributed through the state tourism office.
Sound bite: “The tourism board was sold to us as a way to fund the local tourism businesses,” Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, said. “And this money is instead going to support these major filmmakers. The amount of money they already have available to them for their business dwarfs the amount of money that we could put into this.”
House Joint Resolution 2 — Convention of States
Sponsor: Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell
How it failed: Failed introduction on 21-37-2 vote.
What it would have done: Request the U.S. Congress to call a convention for proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
According to Article V of the U.S. Constitution, more than two-thirds of states — a minimum of 34 — must call for a convention before one can move forward. Currently, 17 states have passed Convention of States resolutions.
Sound bite: ”There’s one sentence in the constitution that brings up the Convention of States,” said Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne. “There’s no rules to regulate how this is going to run. Who are going to be the three delegates from our state? How are they picked?...These questions need to be answered before we move forward with a Convention of States. This has only been done one time, and that was the constitutional convention.”