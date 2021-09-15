CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature has launched a webpage dedicated to providing the public with up-to-date information regarding this year’s legislative redistricting. A link to the webpage is now prominently displayed on the Legislature’s homepage at wyoleg.gov.
The page provides the public with a wide variety of information about the redistricting process as well as a list of scheduled public meetings and work sessions. The webpage will continuously be updated with draft redistricting plans and maps as the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee’s work progresses.
In addition to the webpage, the Legislature will also conduct informational meetings and work sessions in communities around the state to gather public input as part of the redistricting process. Details on these meetings can be found on the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee’s meeting page. Although remote participation will be provided for most of these meetings, the work sessions will not be streamed live on YouTube. Those wishing to participate remotely are encouraged to sign up on the Legislature’s website by 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting.
The purpose of redistricting is to redraw the geographic boundaries of an area from which people are elected as representatives to the Legislature. Under the state constitution, the Legislature is required to redraw state legislative districts prior to the first budget session following the U.S. Census to reflect shifts in the state’s population. The full Legislature will adopt the redistricting plan during the 2022 Budget Session, which is scheduled to convene Feb. 14.