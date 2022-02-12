SHERIDAN — A bill before the Legislature would begin processes to upgrade Wyoming’s 911 system. The bill prepares the state to transition to Next Generation 911 technology, improving the ability of public safety answering points — or 911 dispatch centers — to locate and track callers in an emergency.
Modern consumers have grown accustomed to corporations gathering and using location data. Ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft can find riders at specific street corners. The Domino’s pizza tracker informs hungry customers as their pizza approaches. Walmart’s curbside pickup feature tracks drivers to ensure speedy transport of items to a customer’s waiting vehicle. Why, then, can it be so difficult for emergency services to locate 911 callers?
“How come Lyft and Uber and Domino’s can find you so much easier than 911?” asked Monte McClain, communications supervisor at the Park County Sheriff’s Office and president of the Wyoming Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and National Emergency Number Association.
The answer: 911 services across the United States — including in Wyoming and Sheridan County — are out-of-date and lack the funding to upgrade. The new bill would begin inquiries into the expansion of Next Generation 911 in Wyoming.
Since the first 911 call was made in 1968, 911 systems have gone through several generations, Jenifer Shassetz, administrative manager for the city of Sheridan, explained.
Under the original 911 system — which took place long before the cellphone era — callers had to tell dispatchers their telephone number and location, and calls often lasted until emergency personnel located a caller in distress, Shassetz said.
From there, Shassetz said public safety answering points moved to enhanced 911, in which a phone number and the address associated with that landline phone automatically populates for emergency personnel.
The advent of cellphones, however, challenged enhanced 911, Shassetz said. As 911 calls started to originate from locations other than private homes, technology at public safety answering points had to adapt. This resulted in phase 2 of enhanced 911, which added a triangulation capability to assist emergency personnel find callers on cellphones.
Phase 2 enhanced 911, Shassetz said, is the current status of Sheridan County’s public safety answering point, which is housed at the Sheridan Police Department. The county also employs an addition to its 911 system called RapidSOS, which repeatedly retriangulates a moving caller’s location to track their changing location.
Next Generation 911 would allow public safety answering points to continuously geoverify a caller’s location, similar to Walmart grocery pickup’s system for tracking drivers as they move toward the store, Shassetz said. The updated system would also allow callers to send photos, videos and texts to emergency personnel.
The trouble is, the transition to Next Generation 911 would require a massive, statewide commitment, Shassetz said. The system is intended to be a statewide upgrade, rather than a county-by-county change. Every agency in the state must upgrade to new Next Generation 911 technology at the same time to reap the system’s benefits, including the ability to transfer calls between agencies throughout the state, Shassetz said.
“[911] is going from being a copper telephone line to being a…cloud-based 911,” McClain said.
This change would also require enormous cybersecurity upgrades for public safety answering points.
Similarly, public safety answering points don’t have the funds to support an enormous technological upgrade, McClain explained. In 1989, state statute set a maximum 911 emergency tax — a monthly tax on each phone line within a particular area — of 75 cents.
For most answering points, McClain said this tax doesn’t adequately reimburse public safety answering points for their annual expenses. In 2020, for instance, 15 of Wyoming’s 23 counties expended more — sometimes by hundreds of thousands of dollars — than they collected in taxes, McClain said. To account for inflation alone, McClain said the tax should have increased to $1.60 per phone line by this year.
Seventy-five cents per call won’t fund such a large system upgrade, Shassetz and McClain agreed.
The proposed bill might ease some of these challenges. Crucially, McClain said the bill would alter Wyoming’s Title 16, which governs city, county, state and local powers, to allow public safety answering points to use 911 emergency tax funds to acquire Next Generation 911 communications systems or integrate older systems into Next Generation 911 systems.
It would also alter Wyoming’s Title 9, which determines the administration of state government, by encouraging members of the Public Safety Communications Commission, a board empowered to develop and improve public safety communications systems across the state, to recommend regulations and implementation strategies for Next Generation 911 and expanding the commission’s membership.
The bill will not increase the maximum 911 emergency tax on phone lines or will not increase the annual funds available to public safety answering points. However, Shassetz said federal funding may be able to assist Wyoming public safety officials in upgrading to Next Generation 911.
Although McClain and the Wyoming Association of Public Safety Communications Officials believe existing funding sources for public safety answering points are inadequate, they nonetheless support the passage of the bill during the Legislature’s budget session this month.
“[I]t is in the best interest of the State of Wyoming to consider and then determine and accept a statewide plan for the eventual migration [from] legacy 911 systems in Wyoming to Next Generation 911,” the association stated in a recent position paper.