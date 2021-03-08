CHEYENNE — A potential funding plan for Wyoming education came into focus Friday as the House Education Committee narrowly passed a bill with a mix of cost-saving and revenue-raising measures.
House Bill 173, which was approved with a 5-4 vote Friday, is a potential answer to the $300 million structural deficit in the state’s education funding model. For decades, Wyoming has relied on the now-struggling mineral industry to fund the bulk of its education budget.
On the revenue side, the bill would earmark a 1% sales tax hike for education and redirect funds from the state's savings accounts to the state's school foundation program account.
There would also be $30 million in cuts split evenly over the next three years. Among the proposed changes are increasing class sizes by two students, decreasing central office administration salaries by 10% and adjusting employee health insurance offerings. Teacher salaries would increase by 10%.
The cuts proposed in the approved bill are significantly smaller than the $100 million in cuts proposed in a previous iteration. Testifying before the committee Wednesday, Brian Farmer, executive director of the Wyoming School Board Association, said he was generally happy with how the bill blended cuts with new revenue streams.
“I think there might be some twists and turns yet to come on this bill, but it’s a heck of a good starting place,” Farmer said. “It furthers the conversation, and it addresses the idea of a structural deficit.”
Although the House bill passed its first hurdle, it still has a long way to go before it becomes law, according to Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman. Even if it passes the House, the bill will likely experience resistance in the Senate, which has its own piece of school funding legislation, Senate File 143, working its way through the Senate Education Committee.
The Senate file focuses primarily on cuts with minimal revenue options. Cuts are expected to total $148 million over three years. The amount cut in the first year — $26.4 million — nears the total cuts outlined in the House bill.
Among other changes, Senate File 143 would increase class size by one student, limit central office staff member numbers and phase out transportation funding.
Biteman said he was convinced there were still places to cut the budget while continuing to provide quality educational services.
“I know we have some major differences with the House on education — how we finance it and how we’re going to pay for it going forward,” Biteman said. “They’re pretty adamant about tax increases, and we’re pretty adamant about cuts…Big picture, we’ve got to look at… the exploding costs of K-12 education and how much of the statewide budget it’s eating up. It’s getting bigger and bigger every year, and our revenues are flat and going down. So we have to control the cost side before we talk about the revenue side.”
Other bills being proposed as ways to address the school funding concerns include a school district consolidation bill and a bill that would cut funding for school activities. The latter is sponsored by Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, who said he hoped his bill inspired a conversation more than anything.
“That one was more of a conversation starter,” Western said. “You don’t want to pay more taxes? That’s fine. But these are the kind of decisions we’re going to have to make. So we need to have a conversation.”
The district consolidation bill is a fairly popular option, according to Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan. But he’s not convinced it’s the answer.
“The school district consolidation, it’s popular,” Kinskey said. “But to me, it’s akin to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic while the boat is sinking, because we’re really missing the bigger point. Those small schools, small districts — I think they’re less than four-tenths of a percent of the entire K-12 budget. The big money — better than $90% — is in the big cities. Arvada-Clearmont is not the problem….Kaycee is not the problem…So to me it’s a distraction from the larger issue.”
House Bill 173 has been placed on general file in the House and is not currently scheduled for discussion on the floor. Senate File 143 was set to be considered by the Senate Education Committee Monday morning.
House Bill 77, the school district consolidation bill, has been referred to the House Education Committee and is not currently scheduled for discussion. House Bill 129, the school activities bill, has been received for introduction in the House and is not currently scheduled for discussion.