CHEYENNE — The State of Wyoming may soon allocate $1 million to skilled labor internship programs for high school and college students.
Senate File 127, sponsored by Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, would create the Wyoming Learn While You Earn program — a partnership between businesses, high schools and colleges that allows students to earn wages and education credits while working with local employers. The internships would be overseen by a college or high school instructor and would include a curriculum and clear student expectations, Kinskey said.
To participate in the program, students must be U.S. citizens and be enrolled in a high school or community college participating in the program. Students can participate in the program for as many as four semesters in high school and six academic terms in a community college.
The funding for the program, which will come out of the general fund, will be used for staff, resource materials and classroom equipment necessary to support the program while reimbursing employers, Kinskey said.
Kinskey said the bill was an attempt to provide students with easy and early access to skilled careers he believes could be the economic future of Wyoming.
“Our future with respect to energy is dimming every day,” Kinskey said in an interview with The Sheridan Press. “Our hope is to be able to pivot to light manufacturing, which pays almost as much as energy… A decade of studies by the business council say it’s a good fit for Wyoming. And why not Wyoming? Why shouldn’t we have light manufacturing? … But that requires that we not only retool our education system, but make sure citizens have ways to pursue those skills.”
According to Rob Hill, with the Wyoming Association for Career and Technical Education, the bill allows schools to expand career and technical education learning beyond what can be accomplished in the classroom.
“In our CTE coursework, we sequence our courses into levels one, two and so on,” Hill said during a Senate Education meeting March 17. “Work-based learning allows us to expand into levels three and four. It is also cost effective because most of our programs do not have the facilities and equipment required to do this advanced training.”
Wyoming Superintendent of Public Education Jillian Balow said the program supported the goals of her administration to “increase access to career and technical education for all students across Wyoming.”
“This aligns well with the work we’ve done to make career technical education and a career in the trades Plan A for students, not Plan B,” Balow said.
Sheridan’s Robert Briggs, who serves as a legislative committee co-chair for the Wyoming Economic Development Association, agreed the legislation would provide opportunities that prepare students to enter into the skilled labor workforce.
“We are in support of Senate File 127, and we believe it is an example of providing tools to businesses to collaborate with education partners to provide valuable education and training to help our students be ready to enter the workforce,” Briggs said.
Kinskey’s original bill language limited the Learn While You Earn program to several light manufacturing fields, including instrumentation technology, welding and the work of machinists and mechanics. However, several attendees at the education committee meeting expressed a desire to expand the program to other skilled fields, such as construction and nursing.
Tammy Johnson, executive secretary for the Wyoming chapter of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, was concerned Kinskey’s original language applied mainly to male students. She recommended adding internships in health fields that may be more attractive to women.
“With the exception of instrumentation technology, the careers contemplated in this bill are about 95% chosen by young men to pursue,” Johnson said. “… For better or worse, many women just aren’t attracted to these industries. I think if we’re going to use public funds, we need to be careful about making sure we include young women in the vision for this program as well.”
Following the discussion, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, recommended an amendment that removed Kinskey’s industry-specific language from the bill and replaced it with more general language that would expand the program to all careers in skilled industrial, construction and service trades.
The bill, with amendments, was unanimously approved by the Senate Education Committee on a 5-0 vote on Wednesday. The bill is currently awaiting first reading on the floor of the Senate.