SHERIDAN — Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations Committee last week considered changes to the way the state conducts its elections, directing legislative staff to draft bills to be considered at the committee’s next meeting.
The changes discussed Thursday included instant runoff elections, ranked-choice voting and open primaries.
Wyoming currently conducts its elections using closed primaries in which candidates need only a plurality of votes — rather than a majority — to win.
Testimony at the committee hearing included multiple voices from Sheridan County.
Jacqueline McMahon spoke in favor of ranked choice voting — telling a story of being a young girl touring the capitol in Cheyenne and being impressed with a sense of civic responsibility and the importance of voting. Their chaperone promised that both would matter.
“For many in our state, this promise is an empty one,” McMahon said.
She noted she has served as an election judge for many years and has seen voters’ disappointment in only voting for nonpartisan races or fewer candidates based on their party affiliation.
“In the state of Wyoming, if you are an unaffiliated voter, you do not have that kind of power and more and more people are disenfranchised,” she said.
In ranked-choice voting, voters would rank candidates in various races by preference. If a candidate won more than half of the first-preference votes, he or she would be declared the winner. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, the lowest ranking candidate would be eliminated and the second-reference of those voters would be elevated to first preference. The process would continue until a candidate wins a majority of votes.
While multiple individuals and organizations spoke in favor of ranked-choice voting, not all favor the idea.
“Why would we add more questions and increase the potential for eros and breed doubt amongst the electorate by trying to go through these complicated systems?” Bryan Miller of Sheridan asked the committee. “When you’re going through the rank choice, you’re using algorithms and you are actually eliminating the power of a single vote, your vote becomes less and less each level you go.”
Instead, Miller said he supports runoff elections — which would feature top candidates chosen in the primaries facing off again before the general election if necessary, to ensure one candidate earns a majority of votes.
Proposals that came out of Thursday’s Corporations Committee meeting, and that will take the form of bill drafts before the committee’s next meeting in October, will include nonpartisan primaries with ranked-choice voting — with the top four candidates moving onto the general election and also being voted on through a ranked-choice system — and closed primaries as are currently in place, but with ranked-choice voting. In the second proposal, ranked-choice voting would also be implemented.
Similar systems are in place or being tested in Alaska and Utah.