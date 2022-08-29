20220208 WyomingCapitol03-ms.jpg

The Wyoming State Capitol Building Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 Courtesy photo | Michael Smith

SHERIDAN — Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations Committee last week considered changes to the way the state conducts its elections, directing legislative staff to draft bills to be considered at the committee’s next meeting.

The changes discussed Thursday included instant runoff elections, ranked-choice voting and open primaries.

