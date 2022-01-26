SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology unanimously voted to advance a new bill expanding criminal and civil penalties for impersonating an individual’s or organization’s online identity.
If passed, the bill would add language to Wyoming’s Title 6, the state’s criminal code, and Title 40, which governs trade and commerce.
According to the select committee’s discussion on the bill Tuesday, the proposed changes to Title 6 would provide additional protections for digital identities, or the digital representation of an individual or business. Per Wyoming’s current criminal code, it is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both, to knowingly and without consent impersonate another person electronically to cause harm, harass others or deceptively contact another person. The proposed bill would add a clause making it a crime to impersonate an individual or business’ digital identity as well as their nondigital identities.
The proposed bill would also add a new section to Title 40, authorizing individuals and organizations to sue another person or organization for impersonation of digital identity. If successful, a plaintiff under the new statute would be able to recover all profits made from the impersonation as well as damages not to exceed three times any profits and reasonable attorneys’ fees.
The bill could apply in several contexts.
Public commenters Dr. Allen Gee, a board-certified neurologist, and Darrell O’Donnell, an entrepreneur and start-up advisor, explained the bill could apply to their current project, the Wyoming Resilient Aging and Digital Health Project. The project’s goal is to assist dementia patients in remaining at home as long as possible, Gee said.
Creating a dementia-friendly health care system is more closely related to information storage and privacy than you might think.
“Informatics is the nervous system of health care,” Gee said.
Gee and O’Donnell plan to use wearable GPS tracking devices to store information, including genomic and metabolic profiles, and track dementia patients with GPS software. Due to the sensitive nature of this data, O’Donnell said it’s essential the technology cannot be abused: that people can’t track people they should not be tracking, and that people can’t impersonate others.
This bill, Gee and O’Donnell said, would offer criminal and civil penalties for this type of impersonation.
The bill would also strengthen prosecutions and protections for victims of human trafficking exploited by traffickers via online interactions or withholding of sensitive information, according to Sheridan’s anti-human trafficking awareness and education organization, Uprising. The bill, Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham said, could have positive impacts on human trafficking prosecutions in Wyoming.
Kelly Dore, former executive director of the National Human Trafficking Survivor Coalition, said the bill would offer two primary benefits to victims of trafficking. First, the bill would protect minors contacted by traffickers using false pretenses online — such as fake social media profiles, anonymous internet chat features and others. Second, Dore said the bill would offer adult victims of human trafficking criminal and civil remedies when their traffickers steal personal data — including social security numbers and banking information — to control victims.
“All in all, this bill would be a step in a positive direction in order to recognize the victimization that can occur through fraudulent means online,” Markham said.
Members of the select committee — including Sheridan County’s Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn — unanimously voted to move the bill forward for introduction during the Legislature’s budget session next month. If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1, 2022.