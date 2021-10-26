SHERIDAN — This morning, members of the Wyoming Legislature will convene for a special session aimed at combating vaccine mandates — primarily at the local and state levels.
While the first order of business will be approval of the rules of the session, if that step is taken, legislators will then address 20 pieces of legislation proposed.
While a few of the draft bills step away from COVID-19 issues to address firefighter pension plans, Medicaid expansion and an error in prior legislation regarding the Wyoming Gaming Commission, most of the bills, mirrored in the House and Senate, represent a broad swath of issues regarding mandates put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While each takes a slightly different tact, most are aimed at preventing mandates from being instituted, protecting workers who face such mandates and shielding school-aged children from both vaccine and, in one bill, mask requirements. Many of the bills outline civil or criminal penalties for enforcing COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
Just two of the draft pieces of legislation take an opposite approach, offering vaccine incentives for state employees or ensuring those who voluntarily leave their employment due to an employer’s failure to comply with federal COVID-19 requirements qualify for unemployment benefits in Wyoming.
The below graphic offers a brief summary of the legislation proposed for the special session set to begin today in Cheyenne.