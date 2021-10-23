CHEYENNE — Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House of Representatives Eric Barlow have received a sufficient number of affirmative votes from a recent written poll of the members of the 66th Wyoming Legislature to convene a special session.
The Legislature plans to convene for a three-day legislative session beginning Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. The intended purpose of the special session is to address COVID-19 vaccine mandates. A list and text of proposed bills can be found at wyoleg.gov.
Tentatively, the Legislature plans to hold committee meetings Oct. 26, conduct a mirror bill process with all three readings occurring Oct. 27 and hold joint conference committee meetings to resolve any differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills Oct. 28. This schedule requires a two-thirds vote to adopt the special session rules, which will be debated and voted on as the first order of business Oct. 26.
Proposed legislation, special rules, meeting schedules, legislator contact information and a video livestream will be made available on the Legislature’s Website as they become available.
This will be the second time the Legislature has invoked the authority to call itself into a special session, with the last time being in 2004.