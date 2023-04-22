SHERIDAN — Bev Leichtnam celebrated her last day Friday after more than 25 years working for the city of Sheridan.

Leichtnam began working for the city in 1997 and wore a few different hats during her time. She worked for the Sheridan Police Department as an evidence tech for about 10 years before working in the streets department for an additional 10 years.

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

