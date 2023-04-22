SHERIDAN — Bev Leichtnam celebrated her last day Friday after more than 25 years working for the city of Sheridan.
Leichtnam began working for the city in 1997 and wore a few different hats during her time. She worked for the Sheridan Police Department as an evidence tech for about 10 years before working in the streets department for an additional 10 years.
“I was getting ready to retire at that time, and then this position in the mayor’s office opened and I was encouraged to apply,” Leichtnam said.
She has served as the governmental relations administrative specialist for about five years. In this role, Leichtnam serves as a liaison between city staff, the mayor and city council.
“Looking back, this would have had to have been my most favorite position out of the three,” she said. “...The challenge of the position is really what encouraged me to apply for it, and I’ve never regretted that decision.”
Leichtnam said part of the challenge is walking a fine line while working for both city staff and elected officials.
“I attune it to being on a balance beam because you have the mayor and council, and they have a different job duty than staff and the city administrator,” she said.
Roger Miller helped create Leichtnam’s position when he served as mayor of Sheridan.
“Because at the end of the day, when the mayor is not here and the council is not here, they need somebody here that works for them, that can help keep them informed, help them understand what’s going on in the city, what’s going on all over,” Miller said.
City Administrator Stuart McRae has worked alongside Leichtnam since his appointment just less than three years ago.
“I’ve seen Bev as a real adviser to me… (She provided) some insights into how to better package things so that we took other people’s concepts into consideration,” McRae said.
McRae also said he appreciates Leichtnam has put up with his dad jokes in their time working together.
One of the biggest lessons Leichtnam said she has taken away is everyone has a voice that deserves to be heard, no matter how minor the concern may seem to be.
In retirement, Leichtnam plans to spend more time with family and use her time for things she wasn’t able to do while working.
“I’m waiting for spring; I can’t wait to get into my flower beds and the garden because I’ve not had the opportunity before,” Leichtnam said. “My grandchildren are extremely active and I’m going to enjoy traveling all over the state watching them with their activities. We’re going to do some extended camping in the summer; we’re avid campers.”
Leichtnam hinted at some political aspirations for her retirement years, as well. She also said she plans to continue officiating volleyball and will have more time for volunteer work.
During her final city council meeting Monday, Leichtnam received a standing ovation as she assured the council they would see her again.
“Even though I’m leaving as a city employee, I can promise you you will see me back here again at this podium, but with a different hat that will be as a citizen,” she said.
Leichtnam had a retirement party Friday to celebrate her tenure coming to an end. Council chambers were chock full of city staff members and elected officials, several of whom shared stories ranging from road trips to skipping work to Bev poorly operating a pavement roller while she was a member of the Streets Department.