SHERIDAN — Growing up, Natalie Perkins participated heavily in local volunteer work with her family. In her adulthood, that love of lending a hand in her community has led Perkins down a path of continued support for local nonprofits and worthy causes.
Perkins currently works for Uprising, a local nonprofit aiming to spread awareness of human trafficking, while also lending her time to several other organizations — Perkins volunteers for the Advocacy and Resource Center hotline, works with the Sheridan Community Land Trust to build fences and maintain trails, serves as the secretary for the local National Alliance on Mental Illness affiliate and volunteers for CHAPS.
“The more I see how many gaps there are in the systems, and it feels like nonprofits and service agencies are trying to help people get through those gaps, I just see that there’s more work to be done,” Perkins said. “I love changing people’s minds in a way that they won’t forget. Once you learn something — and I love learning — once you learn something, it’s really hard to ignore it.”
While in college, Perkins worked with the Wyoming Conservation Corps, an experience that sticks out to her as a transformative one in the story of her life. Perkins said her time with the Corps led to some of her favorite community service projects she’s ever participated in.
“We went to Devils Tower to work for one of our hitches and we got to do fire cleanup, which was really cool, and we used those downed trees to make firewood for the campground,” Perkins said. “My favorite part of that was just seeing the camaraderie of the people who work there and the number of visitors that had all the time and how much day-to-day impact that had. It’s a national monument, so it was cool to make that more accessible for people.”
Colleague at Uprising and fellow NAMI member Charlie Falkis describes Perkins as one of the most humble, selfless people he knows — “Trying to get anything from her about herself is like pulling teeth,” Falkis said — her determination to fulfill the needs of her peers makes her a shining example of altruism.
“When I think of community, that’s what Natalie embodies. She’s always willing to help her neighbors, whether that be our literal neighbors or just anyone who’s residing within the same area,” Falkis said. “That’s what she does. She sees gaps and she fills the need and she never expects recognition for it.”
Perkins said she hopes to continue on this path well into her future, hoping it will lead to expanding the reach of her work by beginning her own nonprofit some day with a focus on humanitarian aid, disaster relief, reforestation, or any combination of the three.
“I hope to learn everything I can. I love learning and there’s so much good work going on here. There’s so much potential and it’s just really exciting to be around,” Perkins said.
