SHERIDAN — Growing up, Natalie Perkins participated heavily in local volunteer work with her family. In her adulthood, that love of lending a hand in her community has led Perkins down a path of continued support for local nonprofits and worthy causes.

Perkins currently works for Uprising, a local nonprofit aiming to spread awareness of human trafficking, while also lending her time to several other organizations — Perkins volunteers for the Advocacy and Resource Center hotline, works with the Sheridan Community Land Trust to build fences and maintain trails, serves as the secretary for the local National Alliance on Mental Illness affiliate and volunteers for CHAPS.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

