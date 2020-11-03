SHERIDAN — Months after canceling the 2020 Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Sheridan Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker is optimistic the third annual Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo will continue as scheduled.
During a city council meeting Nov. 2, Parker said planning is moving forward on the annual event, but he noted that a lot could happen between now and the rodeo’s tentative date of February 2021.
“Addressing all safety concerns is a big thing for us, and we need to consider what February 2021 is going to look like in regards to COVID-19,” Parker said. “Who knows? We don’t even know what tomorrow is going to look like in regards to COVID-19. So our plan now is to move ahead as if we were going to pull this thing off, and we are going to give ourselves enough wiggle room that, if we have to cancel it two weeks out, we’ll cancel it.”
Parker noted in recent years the winter rodeo helped invigorate Sheridan during what used to be an “off season” for the local economy. During the event’s inaugural season in 2019, 6,282 spectators and tourists — including more than 600 from out of state — came to witness skijoring and other winter rodeo events, Parker said.
Parker estimated the economic impact of those 6,000 visitors ranged from $534,000 to $905,000.
“We know this thing generates a lot of money for the community — it’s a great driver for business,” Parker said. “But there are some big questions, like can I keep it safe for athletes and spectators and the horses. That’s a big question that weighs on my mind and the mind of everybody else involved in this.”
If the event does go on, there will likely be a limit to the number of spectators and participants in attendance, Parker said. Outdoor gatherings in Wyoming are currently limited to 1,000 people, according to current statewide restrictions — just less than 16% of the attendees who showed up for the winter rodeo in 2019.
The winter rodeo could be one of the first major rodeo events in the state following the summer cancellation of six of the largest rodeos in Wyoming including the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, which was canceled for the first time since 1943.
This summer’s rodeos were canceled due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 across the state and nation, Parker said. And, while he hopes that the winter rodeo will go on, Parker said health concerns would influence the event’s future.
“I’m not going to be the guy that everybody in the state looks at on the front page, and it says ‘super spreader’ right there,” Parker said. “We’ve got to be cautious. We’ve got to do the right thing according to the science and what our state partners and city and county partners say.”
In other city council news:
•Sheridan organizations benefiting from the General Purpose Excise Tax can expect to recoup money cut earlier this fiscal year.
The Sheridan City Council voted unanimously Monday to allocate $32,125 each quarter to each of the 17 organizations benefiting from the excise tax.
The city’s fiscal 2021 budget included 25% cuts to the organizations that receive funding from the tax. In total, the cuts equaled $140,500, with the largest cut exceeding $27,000.
In the current fiscal year, excise tax collections have been 42% above budget, which has allowed the council to reallocate some of those previously cut dollars, according to city treasurer Karen Burtis.
The quarterly solution was one of two options provided by Burtis, along with a $76,650 one-time allocation allowing 12 organizations to be made whole.
The council decided to go with the quarterly option so they could re-evaluate allocations throughout the year in light of potentially decreasing funding for municipalities from the Wyoming Legislature.
“Hopefully, we can get them whole by the end of the year,” council Vice President Thayer Shafer said.
•City council approved two new applications for bar and grill licenses, and 54 licenses in total..
The first was to Meadowlark Lake LLC, owned by Parkman resident Andrew Ward, which will be taking over operations of Frackelton’s from previous owner Phoenix Limited Partnership, owned by Sheridan resident Kim Love. According to city clerk Cecilia Good, no changes have been made to the operational plan for the facility.
The council also approved a bar and grill application from Daddy’s Girl LLC, which will transition their property — Uptown Shabby Shack Eatery and Catering — from a restaurant license to a bar and grill license. Uptown Shabby Shack will now include a bar where patrons can sit.
The city of Sheridan has six total bar and grill licenses with four currently utilized by local establishments, Good said.
•On third and final reading, city council approved rezoning 11.83 acres at 646 E. Fifth St.
The property, which was annexed into the city in 1975, will be rezoned as business property after being previously zoned as residential property.
Clayton Rosenlund, the owner of the property, plans to use the property for commercial businesses and an RV park, according to Community Development Director Wade Sanner.