Without having all the facts nor permitting the constitutional right of due process she voted to impeach President Trump. She said she voted her conscience. This means that more than 95% of the House GOP did not and those of us who disagree with her either do not have one either or ours is flawed.
Either way she disrespected all of Wyoming constituents who disagree. Likely all of the 70% or more who voted to re-elect President Trump.
I will urge the president to endorse a primary opponent and will hold a fundraiser against her. Please join me.
Jeff Wallack
Sheridan