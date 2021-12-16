SHERIDAN — Wyoming students in grades four through 12 are invited to read, be inspired and write back to the author (living or dead) of a book that changed their lives. Sponsored by Wyoming Humanities, the 2022 Wyoming Letters About Literature Contest is now open; submissions must be received by Feb. 18.
Wyoming Letters About Literature promotes the excitement and value of reading and writing. Entries will be judged at the state level in three age categories: grades four to six, grades seven and eight, and grades nine through 12.
At each level, winners will receive an Amazon gift card worth $150 for first place, $100 for second or $50 for third. Both individual and classroom entries are welcome.
Questions may be directed to Lucas Fralick at lucas@thinkwy.org or 307-721-9243.
This contest is presented as part of the Wyoming Center for the Book, now housed with Wyoming Humanities.
Guidelines and entry forms can be found by contacting Fralick or at thinkwy.org/blog.