SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum brings back the Summer Art Camp next week, spanning July 19-21. This summer, students will try printmaking, paper art and open air painting.
Jim Jereb will again teach the printmaking part of the camp. He has come back every year the camp has been offered, four years in total. He has been a printmaking artist since 1981 but still finds new things to learn each and every day.
He first started the art as a result of a class he needed to graduate. The interest sparked from there and has since become a long-standing hobby of his.
Before the camp started, Jereb had been working with The Brinton through exhibitions and restoration of pieces and continues to do so.
This year, Jereb will teach students about making a relief printing plate. Students will draw onto soft linoleum. After students create art on the linoleum, the plate will be carved, inked and printed to create a set of prints. This is the first year he will teach this specific technique. Normally, Jereb puts projects on a four-year rotation. He will rotate out projects to allow for returning students to get a different idea of printmaking.
“I am really looking forward to this specific art camp however,” Jereb said.
Curator of exhibitions for The Brinton Barbara McNab and assistant curator Lacasa Michelena try to rotate out instructors to get a full view of art from different angles; however, they try to keep Jereb in the program each year due to his very unique class.
“It is not something you find in our elementary school or middle school art room,” Michelena said.
The other instructors include Paul Waldum and Jim Jurosek, who are both new to the program.
Waldum will teach students about handmade paper art, providing students with the opportunity to use recycled paper and organic materials to create landscape paintings and original screen prints.
Jurosek specializes in open air painting, focusing on sketching and painting the landscape found at The Brinton Museum. He will work with color, line, shape, balance, depth and unity to elevate students' paintings.
In past years, teachers took students on hikes to gather materials, take in the sights or simply talk about the property to get inspiration. Instead of having students just sit and create art, The Brinton Summer Art Camp is immersive, using the landscape around students to inspire.
Occasionally, teachers will also take students into the buildings to find inspiration as well.
“I think it is one of the best art camps around because these are professional, award-winning artists who show at The Brinton Museum in numerous exhibit opportunities,” McNab said.
The camp spans three days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and students are split into groups. These groups will rotate from instructor to instructor, giving each group a day with their designated professional. The event is held outside in The Helen Brinton Education Pavilion.
Lunch is included for all participants. All materials are provided, and no experience is needed.
The camp is designed for individuals between the ages of 9 and 12; however, The Brinton staff is flexible when it comes to accepting students who are interested.
The camp costs $150 per child for all three days. For individuals that might have financial trouble, scholarships are available.