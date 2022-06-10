SHERIDAN — After months at a low COVID-19 community level, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sheridan County has jumped to medium within the last week.
Currently, there are 36 active COVID-19 cases in Sheridan County, Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said. Of those, three are hospitalized and none are on ventilators. Three of the positive cases are Sheridan Memorial Hospital employees.
“Our numbers (of COVID cases) have ticked up over the last couple of weeks, but they’ve increased slowly and the climb is not as steep as it has been in the past,” SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Luke Goddard said. “That’s a good sign. Whether that holds true over the next couple of weeks is to be determined, but so far it has not been as dramatic, whether that’s because of vaccinations or immunity through previous infections.”
The CDC designates COVID-19 community levels as low, medium or high based on a variety of factors including the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days; the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people over the last seven days; and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Goddard said while the number of cases is increasing, the COVID-19 cases seen the last few weeks have not been as serious as those seen earlier in the pandemic.
“The predominant strain is still Omicron, which is less severe than what we were seeing with the Delta variant,” Goddard said. “Patients are not quite as sick and the length of stays is not quite as long as it has been in the past.”
In addition to the increase in cases, the hospital has also seen COVID-19 testing increase, McCafferty said, with 116 tests conducted in the past week.
“A lot of people are having symptoms they think are allergies, but it’s actually COVID,” SMH Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Bealer said. “If you’re sick and have any symptoms — even if you think it’s just allergies — you need to stay home and get tested.”
The increase in local cases and testing comes as the CDC reports a high number of COVID-19 cases across the country. As of June 1, the nationwide seven-day moving average of daily new cases was 100,684.
“We generally follow the coasts when they see a spike,” Goddard said. “So it’s possible we could continue to see an increase.”
To avoid spreading COVID-19, Bealer recommends staying home when sick, practicing good hygiene including hand-washing and avoiding contact with those who have COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, vaccines continue to be recommended for those who have not received them yet. Vaccines continue to be offered at the hospital, Sheridan County Public Health and all local pharmacies, Bealer said.
As of June 6, 48.43% of the Sheridan County population were fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 46.3%, and it is the fifth highest-vaccinated county in the state behind Teton (90.1%), Albany (56.3%), Fremont (51.48%) and Hot Springs (51.14%).
McCafferty said the hospital is continually evaluating the case and hospitalization numbers, and the numbers of staff with the virus, to determine its own internal policies. Currently, masking is not required for patients, but all staff members interacting with patients are required to wear a mask.
“We are paying close attention to the numbers every day and using them to influence our decisions going forward,” McCafferty said.
Goddard said the next few weeks of data will provide a better picture of what the next wave of the virus will look like.
“The next few weeks’ data will tell us more about what to expect and whether this will continue to spread through the community,” Goddard said.