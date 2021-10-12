07-29-21 Librarian Havenga retires 4 DSC_0151.JPG
Michelle Havegna, who is set to retire Aug. 31 after 40 years as the children’s librarian at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, helps 5-year-old Laynee Savage of Banner make a cat toy during an arts and crafts program Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

 Dennis Mansfield | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Library Association recently recognized Michelle Havenga of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library System with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the achievements and accomplishments of a library employee throughout their library career, including service to the public and/or library community. It is also meant to reflect the goals of the Wyoming Library Association and the library profession as a whole.

Nominated by Cameron Duff, Havenga was recognized for her 40-year career of community partnership and service to children and families.

