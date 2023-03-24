SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Library Board of Trustees appointed Michelle Havenga to serve as interim library director for the library system. Havenga replaces Cameron Duff, who will be leaving the library system after more than 12 years of service.
Havenga served as a librarian for more than 40 years with the Sheridan County Public Library System before her retirement in August 2021. Havenga’s appointment will be effective April 3 and last for up to four months while the trustees conduct a national search for a permanent library director.