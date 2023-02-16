SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Public Libraries Board of Trustees approved plans to renovate Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and install exterior security cameras Wednesday.

When the first and only bid for renovation construction came in from O’Dell Construction, concerns over budget restraints caused the library board of trustees to hold off on making a final decision. The initial bid was first discussed in a special meeting held Feb. 2 and exceeded the set $600,000 budget for the project by $34,600.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

