SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Public Libraries Board of Trustees approved plans to renovate Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and install exterior security cameras Wednesday.
When the first and only bid for renovation construction came in from O’Dell Construction, concerns over budget restraints caused the library board of trustees to hold off on making a final decision. The initial bid was first discussed in a special meeting held Feb. 2 and exceeded the set $600,000 budget for the project by $34,600.
Thirty minutes before the start of Wednesday’s meeting, adjustments to the original estimate for the work came to Library Director Cameron Duff’s desk. The adjustments, Duff said, alleviated prior budget concerns.
“[O’Dell Construction is] interested in the project. They are eager to move forward, so it’s not a contract where they’re just trying to price themselves up so high that we were not going to take it,” Duff said. “I think I got sticker shock with the original [bid] and taking the extra couple weeks to flesh out a little more information was worthwhile.”
Board Trustee Maureen Olson spoke in favor of accepting the bid from O’Dell Construction.
“I have friends and colleagues and contractors and architects within Sheridan and they each told me individually that O’Dell is a very reputable, solid company as far as bidders go,” Olson said. “They were actually happy that O’Dell had bid on the project because they thought that we would get a good product.”
Adjustments to the initial proposed bid included opting for lower cost acoustic panels, saving the library up to $70,000, as well as forgoing the installation of mezzanine lighting, saving an additional $60,000-$70,000. The adjustments would then bring the cost of the renovations down enough to fit within the budget.
The bid from O’Dell Construction was unanimously accepted by the board.
With renovation costs dropping far enough below the budget, the board was also able to approve a bid from Colorado-based Assist2Hear to install a hearing loop in the library’s inner circle. The hearing loop would allow anyone with bluetooth-enabled hearing aids to connect to a system that would broadcast microphone audio to their devices, alleviating hearing concerns in the acoustic room.
Board Trustee Michelle Edwards moved to approve the $10,126 bid from Assist2Hear, seconded by Olson, with installation planned to take place after renovation construction is completed.
Plans to install exterior security cameras also moved forward as the last of three projects to be approved at the meeting. A new estimate came in at $5,775, an increase from the original $4,202 from Jan. 28 due to changes in market price and the addition of extra cameras to ensure proper coverage of the library’s exterior. Nearby resident Kim Love offered to cover the cost of the security camera installation and was comfortable with paying the updated cost, Duff said.
Board Trustee Angela Knutson spoke in support of moving forward with the security camera installation.
“We have had some positive feedback from the community in the last few months about the external cameras and with Mr. Love agreeing to help us out with this, I think this seems like a great plan,” Knutson said.
The approval of the project passed unanimously.
