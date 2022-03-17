SHERIDAN — During its meeting Wednesday, the Sheridan County Public Library System Board of Trustees approved a $45,000 contract with Arete Design Group in Sheridan for initial architectural design and engineering work to upgrade the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s children and young adult area, Inner Circle meeting room and fire and security alarm system.
Due to supply cost challenges, the project’s future remains uncertain.
These capital improvements were initially determined by the library’s most recent needs assessment, which was conducted in 2018, Library Director Cameron Duff explained. The assessment’s priority list indicates these projects as second and third priority in improvements.
The library’s first-priority projects — including roof, heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements and the installation of an emergency backup generator — are nearly complete, pending only a final payment from the county.
This new round of improvements will begin by tackling the tween section of the children's wing of the library, Duff said. The library hopes to construct a unique and semi-enclosed space for tweens — or youth about 9 to 12 years old who may be too old for children’s books but too young for the library’s young adult section. The library will also engage in some rewiring and other electrical safety projects in the children’s area.
The upgrades will also improve the library’s Inner Circle meeting room by refurbishing the floor to serve as amphitheater-style seating — as the room is currently configured — or a flat floor surface, more amenable to table-and-chair-style meetings. The room will also receive upgraded audio-visual equipment, including equipment to assist people with disabilities.
The approval of the Inner Circle upgrade coincides with a surge in meeting space use at the library. According to Duff’s director’s report Wednesday, meetings at the library increased this February to more than double February 2021 meeting numbers. The 71 meetings held at the library last month are consistent with the facility’s February 2017 total.
Finally, the upgrades will ensure the library’s fire and security alarms are in good working order. Some of the wiring for the library’s alarm system is nearly 40 years old, Duff said. As a result, shorts in the outdated system often lead to individual alarms losing signal, despite being hardwired. The replacement or upgrade of the system, Duff said, would ensure consistent alarm connectivity and efficacy.
“We want to make sure everyone’s safe in here,” Duff said.
The Sheridan County Library Foundation approved $600,000 to contribute toward the combined children’s area, Inner Circle and alarm improvement projects, including an appropriation of $45,000 for Arete Design Group’s work on the current design phase of the project and a $50,000 contingency cushion.
Duff said the library initially anticipated these upgrades would cost about $387,000 — only about two-thirds of the current allocation for the project — but increased the expected cost of the projects due to inflation and supply chain challenges in recent weeks. This jump in price, Duff said, has given him pause about upcoming improvement projects outlined in the library’s 2018 needs assessment, including costly renovations to the teen reading room.
However, Duff also indicated the design phase will likely remain within the budgeted $45,000. Arete staff estimated design costs of less than $43,000, and the cost will not change unless the library requests a design change beyond the scope of its initial project, Duff said.
If the design phase of the project estimates out-of-budget costs, Duff said it is possible the library will decline to pursue the remodel.
While the foundation allots funding for library projects, final approval for spending the funds lies with the board of trustees.
“We just need to give the final OK,” Vice Chair Angela Knutson said.
Although the board officially OK’d funding for the projects’ design, whether the design will come to fruition remains unknown, but likely.
The Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees’ next meeting will take place April 20 at 4:30 p.m.