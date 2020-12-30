SHERIDAN — In a special meeting held before the end of the year, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Board of Trustees approved the hiring of a manager for the Tongue River Branch Library Monday.
Zac Smiley will take over for Connie Fiedor, who served in the manager position at the TR branch library for 21 years.
Fiedor announced her retirement, with a final day of work Dec. 31.
Because of the lack of a quorum Dec. 16, the board trustees present were unable to allow Duff to move forward with the process of hiring a replacement manager until a quorum voted.
The library is currently on a hiring freeze, thus Duff needed permission from the board to move forward in the hiring process.
Smiley has been the full-time library assistant at the branch for the past five and a half years. To backfill Smiley’s position, trustees weighed options including two part-time employees at 22.5 hours per week, one part-time employee at 25 hours per week or one full-time position at 37.5 hours per week.
Trustee Fran Wolfe moved for one part-time position but later withdrew the motion after discussion, according to Library Director Cameron Duff. The position will remain a full-time position per a passed motion by the three trustees in attendance, matching the current staffing levels from the last 10 or more years, Duff said.
The meeting closed, with the next meeting scheduled as normal for Jan. 20.