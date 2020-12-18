SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Board of Trustees couldn’t pull together a quorum Wednesday evening but still shared positive updates on its roof construction project. In addition, a vacancy remains open in the new year unless a meeting is scheduled before Jan. 1.
Following testing, no asbestos was found, saving $70,000 in budgeted money for potential asbestos abatement, at least for now.
The roof project, which has been pushed back along with the HVAC system construction, will begin tentatively March 2021. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Sustainability Act funding was prioritized by the State Loan and Investment Board — which provided a loan to Sheridan County for the library construction — to those needing to expend funds by Dec. 31, 2020. The SLIB board members are holding off as long as possible for the library to avoid unnecessary interest payments.
In addition to roof updates, Tongue River Branch Library Manager Connie Fiedor announced her retirement, with a final day of work Dec. 31.
Because of the lack of a quorum Wednesday, the board trustees present were unable to allow Duff to move forward with the process of hiring a replacement manager until a quorum votes.
The library is currently on a hiring freeze, thus Duff needs permission from the board to move forward in the hiring process. The next regularly scheduled meeting is in January, so a special meeting may need to be called.
Holidays put a kink in that plan, though.
Duff said he would speak with board chair Shannon Anderson, who was not present at the December meeting, to call a special meeting to hire someone for the vacant TR position.