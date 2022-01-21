SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Public Library System Board of Trustees decided not to install security cameras inside local libraries during a Wednesday meeting. The decision came after significant public comment opposing the installation of cameras.
The question of whether to install security cameras has lingered at Sheridan County libraries for more than two years, said Library Director Cameron Duff before the board.
Recently, however, Ranchester’s plan to install 22 security cameras around town has offered the issue renewed urgency. Ranchester owns the building in which the library’s Tongue River Branch is located, and the library’s board approved the installation of cameras outside the branch at its last meeting.
The question before the board Wednesday was whether to allow security cameras inside library facilities at the Tongue River Branch and elsewhere. The issue, Duff explained, requires balancing library safety with patron privacy.
The cameras could be a helpful asset to library personnel — and, in some situations, law enforcement — when issues arise at the library, Duff explained. There have been incidents, from damage to cars in library parking lots to inappropriate contact, at all four library locations. When those incidents happen, Duff said he can do very little without video proof.
“It does make my job difficult when someone’s been hurt…and there’s nothing I can do,” Duff said before the board Wednesday.
However, patron privacy, Duff said, is a paramount value of library operations, enshrined in the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights and dating back over a century. Sheridan County libraries maintain policies to protect patron information from government intrusion.
Laura Saeler, a Sheridan County resident who provided public comment at the board’s Wednesday meeting, said she and other parents were concerned about library security cameras invading the privacy of Sheridan County families and children. Saeler described the library as an essential part of her family’s week and said she and others were concerned about how library surveillance might chill free speech and choice in the community.
The board received seven letters, including one from Saeler, opposing the installation of cameras inside library facilities. It is rare, Duff said, for the board to receive so many comments from the public.
Meanwhile, Duff said the library received no correspondence arguing strongly in favor of the cameras.
“The opposition was overwhelming,” Duff said.
Ultimately, the board heeded the public’s advice. Trustee Chad Saeler motioned to refrain from installing cameras in Sheridan County libraries, and Trustees Maureen Olson and Julie Davidson agreed.
“Of all places, I believe the library should be a place where you have an expectation of not being observed,” Olson said.
What does this mean for Sheridan County libraries? A camera will be installed by the town of Ranchester outside the Tongue River library. Because Ranchester owns the library building, that camera is “out of our hands,” Duff said. However, the library will not install cameras at other branches — including the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library — unless a future board of trustees acts to install the cameras at some later time.
The Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees’ next meeting will take place Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m.