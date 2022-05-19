SHERIDAN — In a meeting at the Sheridan County Public Library’s Clearmont Branch Thursday, the local library system's board of trustees voted to maintain its existing public records request policy.
Under Wyoming’s Title 16, which regulates city, county, state and local powers, public libraries like all government entities must provide the public with access to public records in their control.
The library’s public records request policy ensures the county’s library system complies with alterations made to the Wyoming Public Records Act during the 2019 legislative session, Library Director Cameron Duff explained to the board of trustees. It designates Duff as the public records person, or the person to which public records requests should be directed.
Although the local policy states no physical records may be removed from the library, members of the public may request printed versions or copies of any documents they ask to review.
However, the policy also includes provisions for patron privacy. Previous library policy considerations — including the library’s decision not to install security cameras earlier this year — indicated patron privacy is among the library’s paramount values, dating back more than a century. Duff said the library maintains policies to protect patron privacy from government interference, including limiting access to patron account information, check-out habits and other library records. All new library hires are required to sign confidentiality of patron privacy agreements indicating their willingness to adhere to patron privacy policies, the library’s public records policy states.
Wyoming public records statute also explicitly prohibits the library from distributing library patron transaction and registration information as part of public records request, with an exception for parents or guardians requesting the records of their own children, a prohibition written into Sheridan County Public Library System policy.
Christi Haswell, Sheridan County Commission liaison to the library, inquired about the library’s policy on charging for public record recovery or copies. If public records requests require more than two hours of staff time to assemble, Duff explained the person requesting the records will be charged $30 per hour for additional time.
“We just don’t have that many documents that it would take us weeks to research…” Duff said. “We’re not out to make a profit off of this by any means.”
Library policy also states library staff can charge for copies based on its established fee schedule, but Duff said most public records requestors ask for scanned and emailed documents, which are free.
The board unanimously approved the policy without any changes.
“I did not see anything that stood out to me that needed adjustments or changes,” Vice Chair Angela Knutson said.
The Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees’ next meeting will take place June 15 at 4:30 p.m.
In other Sheridan County Public Library news:
• Sometime this summer, Montana-Dakota Utilities will replace a gas line on the south side of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. The replacement will not impact access to the library. Although Duff stated the replacement may require MDU to cut off the library’s gas access for a few hours, the gas shutoff would only limit the library's heat and hot water, which will likely not be an issue during the summer.
• More definitive 2022-2023 library budget information will be provided at the board’s June meeting.