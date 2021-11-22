SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees discussed whether to install security cameras on select library premises and whether to create a security camera protocol for the library’s four branches during a board meeting Wednesday. The board also discussed improvements in staffing and patron activity in the past month.
During a November town council meeting, Ranchester appropriated $68,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to install 22 new security cameras for the town. The installation comes in the wake of a concerning incident in which an autistic child allegedly received a pill from a stranger. Library Director Cameron Duff said Ranchester has asked whether the Tongue River Branch Library would like to be included in the installation process.
The possibility of installing cameras specifically for library surveillance, too, has come up in recent years, Duff said. After a few incidents in fall 2019, the Sheridan Police Department and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office recommended the library install security cameras to document any criminal activity on the premises, Duff said.
The proposed security cameras, which have not yet been installed, would be inside and outside of the library’s Tongue River Branch. The outdoor camera would capture the outside of the building, while the proposed indoor camera would cover the other two building entrances.
Camera installation for the Tongue River Branch would cost the library $2,500, Duff said. This expenditure would be covered by an anonymous donation, but the donation could be put to use elsewhere in the library system. If the board chooses to install an additional camera at the Tongue River Branch, Duff explained, it will not be obligated to install cameras at all branches.
The board of trustees will decide whether to install this second camera and what the security camera policy — for all branches of the Sheridan County Public Library — will be. Answering these questions, Duff said, requires the board balance patron privacy with safety and crime deterrence.
Undersheriff Levi Dominguez was very supportive of the planned installation of security cameras in Ranchester and the potential installation of cameras outside of library buildings. Dominguez said these cameras would assist the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office by assisting with future criminal investigations, locating suspects and deterring crime.
“There is a benefit to it…” Dominguez said, “I think camera systems placed outside of the [library] building is great.”
Board Chair Julie Davidson, however, was hesitant to spend library funds in a “reactive” way, as a response to rare incidents. Davidson said she would rather see donated funds used in other areas, including staff wages.
Several board members also wondered whether they might need to consult with legal counsel prior to creating a camera policy.
Ultimately, the board tabled the issue. The board will decide whether to install additional cameras and determine what future camera protocols will be at their December meeting.
The board also discussed the partial alleviation of library staffing shortages and recent increases in library activity.
After Duff reported severe staffing shortages during the board’s October meeting, the board approved the replacement of two, open part-time positions with one full-time position. In the past month, Duff said, the library hired a new full-time staff member. Sheridan County’s newest librarian, Devin Depaolis, who said he has always wanted to work in a library, started work last week.
Although patron engagement remains lower than the same time five years ago, Duff said the library’s October patron count was nearly 1,000 people greater than the same time last year. The library’s circulation count increased by a similar margin between 2020 and 2021.
“It’s a good sign,” Duff said.
The Library Board of Trustees will host their next meeting Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m.