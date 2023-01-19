SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Board of Trustees discussed the possible implications of the proposed revisions to House Bill 87, which aim to ban obscene literature and media available to children in schools and public libraries.
Cameron Duff, library director, said protective clauses removed from the revised bill could have a broader negative impact on teachers, students and librarians than intended.
“The way [House Bill 87] is written right now, teachers and librarians are exempt so you cannot be criminally prosecuted if there’s a book that’s found to be obscene in the library and that’s what they’re trying to strip out,” Duff said. “It just puts another burden on different organizations. Libraries are impacted but it’s more the teachers association that are going to be [impacted] because it does affect any book that’s in a classroom.”
The revised bill neglects to acknowledge the removed protective clauses, Duff said, leaving that information out from consideration by legislators.
“It’s a misleading bill to begin with because they’re showing, ‘Hey, we’re only adding in drawings, we’re only adding in these things,’ and it sounds great. They took out a whole section and they didn’t put that into the documents that go to each of these legislators, so it looks like [they’re] adding two words when in reality they’re eliminating a whole section that is a protective clause,” Duff said.
Duff also noted the verbiage added in the bill is too broad and could apply to academic texts that would not typically be considered obscene.
“The biggest challenge we have with it is some of the descriptions and they’re putting in some terminology for written or drawings of images and it could affect medical books that are currently in our system if a child checks it out,” Duff said. “There’s just some things that I don’t think they’ve thought through when they presented it that could have an impact.
“I understand what they’re trying to do and it’s not that I’m faulting them for that, I just think they took it too broad and they’re not seeing what possible impact there could be… [The bill] doesn’t go ahead and say that certain individuals will or will not be prosecuted, it’s just a blank check. Anyone could go ahead and file a criminal complaint,” Duff continued.
Board Trustee Anna Edwards said the bill could lead to continued consequences in the future if passed.
“It’s just a slippery slope,” Edwards said. “It may not impact the library today but it may impact them down the road.”
The board also discussed updates on the proposed security camera system at the library. The topic of adding security cameras raised some concern among community members regarding privacy, lending to the board’s decision to limit the proposed installation of security cameras to the parking lot. Nearby resident Kim Love lent his support for the added security.
“I own both the house across the street and the apartment building… We've all observed that the dark parking lot tends to be an attractive business, so I think we would uniformly support putting cameras in the parking lot,” Love said, adding that suspicious persons and vehicles frequent the parking lot at night but often leave by the time law enforcement arrives.
Duff elaborated on activity in the parking lot that warrants the addition of security cameras.
“We had one vehicle broken into. We’ve had some fender benders. We’ve had people get backed into. The police will always ask us, ‘Where’s your camera?’ and we’re saying we don’t have it, so they’ll say, ‘Well, there’s not much we can do,’” Duff said.
Duff added the board heavily considered the privacy concerns raised by members of the public when adapting the proposed security camera plan, lending in part to the yearslong process of coming to a final decision. He said general access of footage is not permitted. Those requesting footage must provide a purpose, such as a subpoena from the court.
“We’re not going to go down the road of, ‘Sam here wants to see what Joe just did, provide me the cameras.’ We’re not going down that route… I have to get a request from law enforcement before that would go through,” Duff said.
The board did not take action on cameras at the meeting.
