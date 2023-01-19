SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Board of Trustees discussed the possible implications of the proposed revisions to House Bill 87, which aim to ban obscene literature and media available to children in schools and public libraries.

Cameron Duff, library director, said protective clauses removed from the revised bill could have a broader negative impact on teachers, students and librarians than intended.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

