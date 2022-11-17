SHERIDAN — While some opposed the installation of security cameras inside and outside buildings within the Sheridan County Public Library System earlier this year, the library board said Wednesday it will reconsider placing cameras outside at least two of its buildings.
“We’re not trying to go through a back door now and get this approved,” Library Director Cameron Duff said during Wednesday’s board meeting. “...But we did have an incident that the library had a vehicle broken into and the police did ask that we reconsider at least the outside cameras.”
The dilemma before the board at the time the cameras were originally considered was striking a balance between library safety and patron privacy.
The cameras could be a helpful asset to library personnel — and, in some situations, law enforcement — when issues arise at the library, Duff explained. There have been incidents, from damage to cars in library parking lots to inappropriate contact, at all four library locations. When those incidents happen, Duff said he can do very little without video proof.
At the time, the library board received seven letters opposing the installation of cameras inside library facilities. It is rare, Duff said in January, for the board to receive so many comments from the public.
The new question before the board, though, does not include cameras inside library facilities, only outside where there is a lesser presumption of privacy.
While the library system has locations in Sheridan, Ranchester, Clearmont and Story, only the Sheridan and Story facilities would likely install outdoor security cameras.
The Ranchester branch library is within a town-owned building and security cameras already exist. Clearmont, Duff said, is not interested in adding security cameras at this time. So only Sheridan and Story locations would be included in the new security camera installation.
While the library board asked for information on pricing, Duff said he has not sought new estimates as he didn’t want to get ahead of any board decision. He said he would gather additional information and present it to the board in December.
Board members also encouraged anyone with concerns regarding the outdoor security cameras to contact the board in the next month.
In other business, the library board gave Duff permission to hire additional staff.
The board also discussed parking challenges that have arisen with the opening of The Warehouse Gastropub and Liquor Store. Duff noted there have been more cars left in the library parking lot overnight and more garbage — particularly alcohol containers — in the lot than prior to the restaurant opening. Duff said the library staff has just been tagging cars with notes indicating overnight parking is not permitted in the lot, but have not had any towed. That will change, though, with winter’s arrival to allow for snow to be cleared from the lot.