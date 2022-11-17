Library board
Library Director Cameron Duff, left, and librarian Judy Armstrong talk about a Texas Ranger that lived in Big Horn in The Wyoming Room at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The library board will reopen discussion about the installation of security cameras outside two of its facilities.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — While some opposed the installation of security cameras inside and outside buildings within the Sheridan County Public Library System earlier this year, the library board said Wednesday it will reconsider placing cameras outside at least two of its buildings.

“We’re not trying to go through a back door now and get this approved,” Library Director Cameron Duff said during Wednesday’s board meeting. “...But we did have an incident that the library had a vehicle broken into and the police did ask that we reconsider at least the outside cameras.”

