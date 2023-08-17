SHERIDAN — Wednesday marked the first Sheridan County Library Board of Trustees meeting for Amy Long, the new library director. Board Chair Angela Knutson said the board is currently the youngest it’s ever been by way of Long’s debut and new board member Craig Vogt. With a fresh cast of eager members, Knutson said the board is already making moves to bring great things to Sheridan County libraries.
Long said TalkBoxes will be implemented in the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library by the end of the year, joining blood pressure testing kits as another health related pilot program to be made available at the library. TalkBoxes are private booths that will allow library patrons to access telehealth services.
The program is funded by a $74,301 American Rescue Plan Act grant and is being piloted in a few libraries across the state, Long said, to include the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Long said the TalkBoxes will be available for use in November or December.
“Of course we’d have to talk placement and we have some logistics to resolve from an operational standpoint, but many [library systems] have already wrestled with that, so we can talk with them about how they’ve approached it,” Long said.
The TalkBox implementation comes at the heels of nearly completed construction, Knutson said. Except for lightswitch covers in the office, a light dimmer in the children’s area and baseboard paint in the Inner Circle, renovations are complete at the library and all of the areas are currently available for use. The hearing loop — a system allowing hearing impaired individuals to have audio broadcasted directly to any t-coil enabled hearing aid — installed in the Inner Circle is functioning as well, though Knutson noted there are a few kinks left to work out to ensure the hearing loop system is accessible for several different brands of hearing aids.
Shannon Anderson, Sheridan County Library Foundation board chair, said the roof of the library sustained some damage due to last year’s heavy snowfall and will need to be fixed in the coming months. Anderson said the foundation is already communicating with construction companies to assess the damage and provide a quote.
To celebrate Long’s arrival and the completion of renovations, the board is planning to host a meet and greet for community members to engage with Long and see the finished renovations.
“It’s… great to settle in with Amy and the trustees and get to know [each other] as a group,” Knutson said. “We’re a younger trustee group, some of the longest running members being myself and Anna Edwards, so it’s nice to have [Long] settle in with us and really get a feel of how to work with the trustees.”
