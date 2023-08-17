SHERIDAN — Wednesday marked the first Sheridan County Library Board of Trustees meeting for Amy Long, the new library director. Board Chair Angela Knutson said the board is currently the youngest it’s ever been by way of Long’s debut and new board member Craig Vogt. With a fresh cast of eager members, Knutson said the board is already making moves to bring great things to Sheridan County libraries.

Long said TalkBoxes will be implemented in the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library by the end of the year, joining blood pressure testing kits as another health related pilot program to be made available at the library. TalkBoxes are private booths that will allow library patrons to access telehealth services.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

