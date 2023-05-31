SHERIDAN — Self-monitored blood pressure kits debuted on the shelves of Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library for checkout in April, said Interim Library Director Michelle Havenga. The kits can be checked out just like any book would, and they’re being made available at libraries all throughout the state, aiming to address hypertension, high blood pressure and access to care statewide.

The Sheridan County Public Library System joined together with the University of Wyoming’s Center on Aging to introduce the blood pressure kits. The Center on Aging works with the Wyoming Chronic Disease Prevention Program, one goal of which is to promote education and awareness on cardiovascular disease and hypertension, said Center on Aging Regional Coordinator Kara Beech.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

