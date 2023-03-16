SHERIDAN — Construction has begun at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, starting with renovations in the library’s Inner Circle and the construction of a hallway between the Inner Circle and the Wyoming Room. The work is being completed by O’Dell Construction after the library board accepted a $436,855 bid from the company during a board meeting Feb. 15, well within the $600,000 budget allotted for the project.

Renovations to the Inner Circle began with the installation of updated acoustic panels and electrical work. In the hallway between the Inner Circle and the Wyoming Room, construction crews will install a wall as framework and electrical work are completed, to be followed by the pouring of new concrete. Once the concrete is cured, crews will complete the hallway with drywall, followed by renovations to the children’s area, Library Director Cameron Duff said.

