SHERIDAN — Construction has begun at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, starting with renovations in the library’s Inner Circle and the construction of a hallway between the Inner Circle and the Wyoming Room. The work is being completed by O’Dell Construction after the library board accepted a $436,855 bid from the company during a board meeting Feb. 15, well within the $600,000 budget allotted for the project.
Renovations to the Inner Circle began with the installation of updated acoustic panels and electrical work. In the hallway between the Inner Circle and the Wyoming Room, construction crews will install a wall as framework and electrical work are completed, to be followed by the pouring of new concrete. Once the concrete is cured, crews will complete the hallway with drywall, followed by renovations to the children’s area, Library Director Cameron Duff said.
“We’re talking about a month to a month and a half before they get to the [children’s area], but it is plugging along,” Duff said.
Currently tucked away amid the hallway construction area, the Wyoming Room remains open for use to the public. To avoid patrons of the library possibly tripping or otherwise getting hurt in the construction area, library staff are escorting patrons to and from the Wyoming Room until construction is completed.
Alongside the start of the construction project, outdoor security cameras are currently being installed and are set to be up and running Friday. The cameras were paid for by community member and neighbor of the library Kim Love, who said he hopes the added security benefits the library and combats suspicious activity in the parking lot.
Duff said he’s optimistic the construction will be finished by the start of the summer months. Once the construction is finished, a hearing loop will be installed in the Inner Circle by Colorado-based company Assist2Hear. The hearing loop system will aid in accessibility for those who are hearing impaired by looping an induction wire around the room, allowing anyone with a t-coil hearing aid to connect to the system and have audio broadcasted directly to them.
“I’m hoping by the end of April we’ll have a better sense as to when most of this will be done,” Duff said. “I’m still confident [the construction will] finish before May 31, even the middle of May. I think the changes are going to be positive and hopefully positively received by the community as a whole.”
