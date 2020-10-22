SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s supporting Friends of the Library will host its virtual fundraiser next week, allowing runners to dress up as their favorite storybook character and run or walk a 5K race. In addition, a program to collect unreturned items to the library is proving successful.
Storybook run
Library Director Cameron Duff said the Friends of the Library Storybook Run fundraiser has $13,000 in sponsorships for the race and now seek a host of participants. As of Thursday, 45 participants had registered for the race, which takes runners and walkers from the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library along the walking path and Goose Creek to South Park. The race costs $30, and participants 12 and younger are free.
“If you sign up, you can run anywhere, around the country even, just submit your picture of yourself and enter into a little drawing,” Duff said. “The Friends have a display table up this week and they’re trying to sign up new people for the race or possibly members could (sign up as a volunteer to serve on) the board for the next three years.”
Those wishing to sign up and run anytime next week may do so at bit.ly/2Hk7FIT.
Fee collections
The library board and staff approved a collection agency that began its work in 2019 to send letters to people who had overdue items and collect them. For the entirety of 2019 and January to September 2020, the cost to hire the agency has paid for itself in overdue fees and library items collected, even with the “gentle nudge” program temporarily suspended from March to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was concern back in 2019 because we had paid out nearly $814 in fees to (the company), but we had only recovered $566 in cash, the rest was in materials,” Duff said. “Well that has started to rotate around for 2020. This year, we’ve paid $322 in fees and we’ve received back $788. Between the two of them, we’ve paid out $1,136 and collected $1,355, so we have broken even on it and it’s paid for itself.”
In addition, materials collected totaled more than $7,000, though problems still exist with folks not returning materials back to the library. Most people, Duff believes, are honestly forgetting about the materials rather than purposely keeping them.
Utilizing collections will continue and the library board of trustees monitor progress quarterly.