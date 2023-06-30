SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host an art exhibition by local award-winning photographer, Steve Bourne.
The photos will be on display in the gallery on the mezzanine July 1-31 during regular library hours.
Bourne is known for capturing the essence of our community and the beauty of local natural wonders including Steamboat Rock and the Tongue River Canyon. In his artist’s statement Bourne says “I am a digital photographer from the northern Rocky Mountains and focus all of my photography in this area alone. I was raised near the Big Horn Mountains and have hiked and camped in this area my whole life. There is a rich Beauty in this area that I want to capture images of to share with others. I also travel the backroad a lot and capture images of whatever catches my eye.”
The public is invited to an artist’s reception July 5, 4-6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.