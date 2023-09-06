SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host an artist reception for Sheridan County resident Carolyn W. Walker Tuesday from 3-5 p.m..
Light refreshments will be served.
Walker spent her formative years on the Canyon Ranch in Big Horn and also lived in Birney and Missoula, Montana. She an extensive body of work which consists mainly of pastels and oils, while her subject matter and imagery reflect her love of nature and her environmental consciousness.
Carolyn’s art will be on display on the mezzanine at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library from Sept. 5-29, and is viewable during regular library hours, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.