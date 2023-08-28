SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts is hosting an author event at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library featuring Linda F. Robertson and her memoir, “Bull S--- with Cream on It: A Leadership Memoir” Sept. 16, 2023.
Starting at 10 a.m., a book panel will interview Robertson, and she will conduct short readings from the book. A book signing will follow the presentation.
The panel includes Sheridan County Commissioner, rancher and former FFA adviser Nick Siddle; Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker and Sheridan Media partner Kim Love.
The panel will explore Robertson’s early years in solitude of Wyoming’s Hot Springs County ranch and at Kent State University in Ohio directing projects globally in places such as Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Nigeria.
Born and educated in Wyoming, Robertson spent the last two decades at Kent State University as director of the Gerald H. Read Center for International and Intercultural Education, an endowed center. In this position, she led training and development programs for two decades. Stories from these global projects are woven together with Wyoming ranch stories on leadership themes.
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St. in Sheridan.