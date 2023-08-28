books stock
Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts is hosting an author event at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library featuring Linda F. Robertson and her memoir, “Bull S--- with Cream on It: A Leadership Memoir” Sept. 16, 2023. 

Starting at 10 a.m., a book panel will interview Robertson, and she will conduct short readings from the book. A book signing will follow the presentation. 

Recommended for you