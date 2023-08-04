Sheridan County Library stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Three former legislators, whose combined service in the Wyoming Legislature totals more than three decades, will discuss “The Nature of Courage” during an Aug. 9 event at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. 

The panel will include two Sheridan County lawmakers, Rex O. Arney, who served in the state house from 1973-1977 and the state senate from 1977-1998, Bill Bensel who served in the house from 1991 until 1999, and Rodger McDaniel who served in the house from 1971-1977 and the senate from 1977-1981.

