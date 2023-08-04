SHERIDAN — Three former legislators, whose combined service in the Wyoming Legislature totals more than three decades, will discuss “The Nature of Courage” during an Aug. 9 event at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.
The panel will include two Sheridan County lawmakers, Rex O. Arney, who served in the state house from 1973-1977 and the state senate from 1977-1998, Bill Bensel who served in the house from 1991 until 1999, and Rodger McDaniel who served in the house from 1971-1977 and the senate from 1977-1981.
They will discuss McDaniel’s new book, “Profiles in Courage: Standing Against the Wyoming Wind.” The book tells the history of 13 individuals and groups who, McDaniel said, “exhibited extraordinary courage at critical times in Wyoming history.” They include one-time Sheridan County legislator Lynn Dickey, environmentalist Tom Bell, former Gov. Milward Simpson, the Black 14, former Congressman Teno Roncalio, the people of Heart Mountain and the people of Wind River. The three former legislators will talk about that history in context of today’s political climate.
McDaniel’s book quotes President John F. Kennedy’s 1955 book, “Profiles in Courage,” as saying, “A nation which has forgotten the quality of courage…is not as likely to insist upon or regard that quality in its chosen leaders today and, in fact, we have forgotten.” Arney, Bensel, and McDaniel will talk about how the quality of courage can be restored in contemporary American life.
The event is open to the public and McDaniel’s book will be available for purchase. It begins at 10 a.m. in the Inner Circle at Sheridan Fulmer Public Library. There is no cost to attend.