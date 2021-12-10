SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host three free Christmas craft programs in December for a variety of age groups.
From 10:- 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14, children ages 1-4 are invited to join for a session of decorating ornaments.
Later that day, Dec. 14 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., children ages 5-11 will have the opportunity to decorate a book bag.
On Dec. 15 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., young adult attendees ages 12-18 will make an acrylic paint pour canvas.
All three programs will take place in the Children’s Theatre. Each participant will get to take home the items they make.
This program is free and all supplies are provided. However, to guarantee a spot, organizers ask those planning to attend to RSVP by calling 307-674-8585, ext. 119, emailing childrens@sheridanwyolibrary.org or in person at the library.