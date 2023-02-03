SHERIDAN — Progress toward proposed renovations of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library continued Thursday at a special meeting with the library board of trustees, who discussed potential construction costs. The library received only one bid for the work from O’Dell Construction, but the estimated costs exceed the $600,000 budget, library Director Cameron Duff said.

Duff said the original estimate for the work, excluding alternate projects such as lighting updates in the mezzanine and the children’s section of the library, was $320,000. The bid from O’Dell Construction, however, came in at $634,600 including alternates, well over the original estimate.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

