SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is seeking experienced teaching artists, specifically skilled in painting, to conduct sequential instruction workshops for older adults.
The workshops should stress arts learning, foster meaningful social engagement and conclude with a public culminating event.
Programs will be planned in cooperation with the library’s programming coordinator, Zola Shockley. The selected teaching artist will receive an instructional fee in addition to being paid for prep and planning.
To apply as a teaching artist, send an email to zshockley@sheridanwyolibrary.org with “Painting Teaching Artist” as the subject line. Attach a resume with teaching experience, an artist CV and an artist statement that talks about your interest and/or experience in working with older adults.
For additional information, contact Zola Shockley at 307-674-8585 or zshockley@sheridanwyolibrary.org.