SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is looking to rebound from a down year, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. But, while the numbers haven’t been pretty, library Director Cameron Duff was also optimistic about services and programming that have been closed down over the last year getting back underway this spring when delivering his report to the board of trustees March 17.
Overall, for the last year, the library has seen a 25% decline in materials being checked out by patrons and well as about a third less individuals visiting the facility in person, not that the Sheridan County library is alone in seeing such numbers. Duff said the year-to-year trends for the local library match those being reported statewide and nationally.
“Sheridan County isn’t unique in that way,” he said.
And, like many libraries or service providers, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library initially shut its doors early last year in helping fight the spread of COVID-19, though unlike some other libraries Duff said the local library reopened a couple of months later while following pandemic protocols such as requiring masks and social distancing by staff and patrons, alike.
“We were blessed because we were able to come up with a policy and stay open and still serve the public,” he said.
Now, with the requirements such as the order to wear masks in public being lifted, the library is seeing an uptick in activity.
“It wasn’t a surge,” Duff said of the recent increase in usage. “But, we’re seeing more people in the building. Plus, the weather is nicer now.”
Library officials, like most others, are paying attention to pandemic-related trends, still practicing social distancing. Duff said the library will continue to make items such as hand sanitizer available for the staff and public.
Also, many of the staff have voiced their intent to keep wearing masks.
“Some of those things are just good hygiene,” he said. “We’ll do that regardless of the pandemic. That’s the good thing.”
But, while reopening services, patrons might notice that some of the furniture is missing at the facility. Duff said that’s not due to the pandemic or social distancing, but because the library is also in the process of installing a new roof.
The furniture will be put back into place and meeting rooms reopened as sections of the roof replacement are completed.
Library officials are also looking to hopefully return to normal business hours at some point. During the pandemic, hours were restricted to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with the facility closed on Sundays.
However, before returning to pre-pandemic hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Duff said the library and board of trustees will have to address staffing issues.
“Right now, the staff is stretched a little thin,” Duff said.
During the height of the pandemic, Duff said a decision was made to leave as many as four part-time positions unfilled and more positions are about to become open with the pending retirement of library staffers.
“We cut our hours back. We just shifted people around,” Duff said. “We never filled the positions.”
That could change soon. Duff added the library’s board of trustees is set to discuss the vacancies at its upcoming meeting in April. The additional staffing would then allow for the return to normal business hours.
Until then, Duff described the return of programming — such as children’s programs and other services at the public library — with the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic-related orders as “a soft opening.”
“We’re welcoming people back,” Duff said. “But, I’m not doing anything special to promote it.
“We’re just going to take it slow,” he added. “We want to make sure we can serve the public and at the same time not overwhelm the staff.”
Patrons are encouraged to follow the library’s website and Facebook for announcements on the return of more programs to the facility’s schedule.
“Definitely call or ask at the library,” Duff added. “And our newsletter is always available.”