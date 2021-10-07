SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will be closed on the morning of Oct. 12 to allow for the installation of new electrical panels.
Montana-Dakota Utilities will shut off power to the library from 6 a.m. until noon. The panel installation is the first step in a three-month project to add a backup generator for the library.
The Fulmer Library will reopen to the public from noon to 7 p.m. The temporary closure will not impact the branch libraries (Clearmont, Story or Tongue River).
For more information, contact Cameron Duff at 307-674-8585, ext. 112