SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will kick off the fall series of Claire York book discussions Sept. 21.
The discussions are led by Katie Curtiss. Books will be available at the circulation desk one month prior to each discussion. Participants will gather at noon in the Inner Circle of the library on each date listed below.
Participants can attend any or all sessions. There is no charge for these programs and new participants are welcome.
The following is the schedule of books and meeting dates.
Sept. 21 — “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
Oct. 26 — “Let the Great World Spin” by Colum McCann
Nov. 23 — “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead
The Claire Yorks Reading and Discussion series is funded by an endowment established at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Claire Yorks was born in Sheridan to Leroy and Mildred Calkins. She graduated from high school in Sheridan and moved to Seattle to work in the aircraft industry in World War II. There she met and married her husband Samuel Yorks. She finished college and became a social worker in Portland.
When she retired in 1982, the Yorks moved to Sheridan where they were involved community volunteers. Sam Yorks was the first moderator of adult reading and discussion groups at the library in Sheridan.