SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will be temporarily closed Oct. 21 to continue the installation of an emergency backup generator.
Montana-Dakota Utilities will shut off power to the library from 6 a.m. until noon Thursday. The library will reopen to the public from noon to 7 p.m. once power is restored. This is the second of four potential power shutdowns for this project.
The temporary closure will not impact hours of operation for the branch libraries in Clearmont, Story or Tongue River.
For more information, contact Cameron Duff at 307-674-8585 ext. 112