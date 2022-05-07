SHERIDAN — Anything goes at this year’s “On the Loose” art show on the mezzanine at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Three of Sheridan’s artists — Darlene Reiter, Edre Maier, and Patti Ellis — present a body of work that includes watercolor, acrylic, pastel and pencil drawing, with subjects ranging from landscapes to abstracts.
The exhibit will be on display throughout May and can be seen during regular library hours, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.