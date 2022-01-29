SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host an art exhibit featuring the work of Gaetano LaRoche, an art educator at Sheridan High School.
LaRoche grew up in a small town in Rhode Island and did his fine art studies in New York City and Paris, where his greatest teachers were the works of the masters in the museums of these cities. Along the line of living, he fell in love with the vast spaces, climate and wildlife of the Mountain West.
He was awarded a prestigious Pollock-Krasner grant for his drawings and paintings, and his work is in the permanent collections of Columbia University, The Library of Congress, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Springfield Art Museum.
The drawings in this exhibition are from the artist’s direct observation of lilies, trees, donkeys, rivers and more. The oil paintings take the insights learned from the study of life and combine them with the artist’s deep passion for abstraction and the great works of the past. Also included are two collaborative works with New York City artist Marina Gutierrez.
LaRoche’s work can be seen Mondays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Mezzanine at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. The exhibit will remain on display from Feb. 1-28.