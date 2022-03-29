SHERIDAN — Authors Gay Roberts Arnold and Sandra Breier will give a presentation about their children’s book, “Cadence Counts: With the Amazing C-130 Hercules” at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library on April 2 at 2 p.m.
“Cadence Counts” is a multi-faceted book that makes counting to 10 with the mighty C-130 Hercules a family affair.
Sandra Breier is a U.S. Air Force veteran, registered nurse in Labor and Delivery at Campbell County Memorial Hospital and world traveler. Having served in the Philippines, South Korea and Germany she is appreciative of America and the advantages of American citizenship. She is passionate about family and children's education. Through this book she hopes to instill in our nation's children pride in their country.
Gay Roberts Arnold holds a master's degree from Bastyr University. A Sundance native, she calls Gillette home for the past 20 years. Her family's long tradition of entrepreneurship and education encouraged her to become the independent businesswoman and dyslexia advocate she is today. She takes great pleasure in creating this book to support her philanthropic goals.
Books and merchandise will be available to purchase after the event. This program is free and open to the public.