SHERIDAN — Local libraries will again host local author Craig Johnson to celebrate the holiday season.
Johnson, the author of the Longmire series, will read his latest Christmas story. Refreshments will also be served and a variety of Longmire books and gifts will be available for purchase.
Johnson will be at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. On Dec. 18, he appear at the Tongue River branch library at 2 p.m. and the Story branch library at 6 p.m.
For more information, see sheridanwyolibrary.org or call 307-674-8585.