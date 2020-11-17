SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Library System will host multiple ways to craft over the next couple months.
The Craft Club for all ages finishes Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. The program intended for adults, children and anyone in between that was held once per month will create autumnal signs.
Projects often include using scissors, hot glue and messy supplies so library staff asks children younger than 9 years to bring an adult helper. The program remains free for all patrons and no registration is required.
For the remainder of the year, library staff will host crafting events for age-specific groups.
On Dec. 15, library staff will host two sessions of crafting for children ages 5 and older. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., children are invited to make personalized rustic wood ornaments.
All children must have adult supervision to assist with painting and gluing, registration is required and parents may only register children for one session.
On Dec. 16 from 5-6 p.m., young adults ages 12 to 17 will have the chance to make yard birds.
Supplies are limited and those wishing to participate must register in advance.
On Dec. 17 from 5-6 p.m., adults 18 and older can craft a gnope companion.
