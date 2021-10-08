SHERIDAN — Library programming coordinator Denise Gillenwater will present an informational program for teens and adults about the history of Dia de los Muertos and the traditions surrounding the celebration from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 13.
The event will take place at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.
Participants will have the chance to put their knowledge to the test and decorate their own sugar skulls to take home.
The program is free and open to the public.
To guarantee a spot, those planning to attend are asked to reserve a spot by calling 307-674-8585, ext. 129, or emailing dgillenwater@sheridanwyolibrary.org.